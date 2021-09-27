According to reports, a motions hearing is scheduled for Thursday at the Santa Monica Courthouse in connection with Judy Huth’s lawsuit against Bill Cosby. The Canyon Lake woman alleges Cosby sexually assaulted her at the Playboy Mansion in 1974 when she was 15-years-old.

Huth is one of several women across the U.S. who accused the 84-year-old entertainer of sexual assault. Jurors in April 2018 found Cosby guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home. He was imprisoned until his conviction was vacated this year by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania for violations of Cosby’s Fifth and 14th amendment due process rights.

Cosby, “vehemently proclaims his innocence” in the Huth case per his publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt. For that reason, the comedian plans to continue invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination with this civil lawsuit.

