Drake Holds Off Lil Nas X to Pull Off Three-Peat at Top of Billboard 200

Sorry, Lil Nas X. This is still the Drake and Certified Lover Boy show. Drizzy will continue his reign on top of the Billboard 200 for the third week.

Billboard reports the latest album from Drake will move another 171,000 equivalent album units in this week. The album made its Billboard debut with 613,000 units in the first week. Last week, the album moved 236,000 equivalent album units. The album is now eligible for the platinum-certification.

Certified Lover Boy is the first rap album to spend its first three weeks on top of the Billboard 200.

Lil Nas X’s Montero debuted at No. 2 with 126,000 equivalent album units. Of that number 102,000 were streaming equivalent.