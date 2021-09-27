When Ghostface Killah drops, Hip-Hop must stop and listen. The Wu-Tang member is set to return with Supreme Clientele 2 and announced that it will be produced by Kanye West and Mike Dean.

Ghostface announced the album will come in February while speaking in the HipHopHeads forum on Twitter.

“SUPREME CLIENTELE 2 IS EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY: KANYE WEST, MIKE DEAN & PRODUCERPLUGUNI.COM,” Ghostface wrote. “RELEASE DATE: FEB 2022.”

Before the new album, Ghostface Killah is set to tour with GZA and Raekwon to close out this year. The 3 Chambers Tour will celebrate the legacy of those rappers and three of the best albums in the history of Hip Hop: GZA’s Liquid Swords, Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, and Ghostface’s Ironman. The 25-city tour kicks off in Minneapolis on October 1st and concludes in Indianapolis on December 18th.

“Yoooo, I’m happy to get out to perform and party HARD with my fans!!!” Ghostface Killah exclaimed. Ghostface will also offer a special meet and greet with fans after the show and will take pictures and give away cans of his new energy drink Hard Cream.

You can see all of the dates below.

October 1 – Minneapolis, MN (Skyway Theatre)

October 2 – Sauget, IL (Pop’s)

October 3 – Fort Wayne, IN (Piere’s)

October 16 – Denver, CO (The Fillmore)

October 20 + 22 – Chicago, IL (Concord Music Hall)

November 5 – San Francisco, CA (Warfield Theatre)

November 6 – Las Vegas, NV (Brooklyn Bowl)

November 7 – Los Angeles, CA (NOVO)

November 19 – Rochester, NY (Main Street Armory)

November 20 – Boston, MA (House of Blues)

November 21 – Philadelphia, PA (Franklin Music Hall)

November 22 – New York, NY (Terminal 5)

November 26 – New Haven, CT (College Street Music Hall)

November 27 – Hampton Beach, NH (TBA)

November 28 – Portland, ME (TBA)

November 30 – Norfolk, VA (Norva)

December 1 – Silver Spring, MD (The Fillmore)

December 2 – Richmond, VA (Altria Theater)

December 3 – Baltimore, MD (Baltimore Soundstage)

December 4 – Greensboro, NC (Cone Denim Ent. Center)

December 5 – Atlanta, GA (The Tabernacle)

December 16 – Detroit, MI (The Fillmore)

December 17 – Cleveland, OH (House of Blues)

December 18 – Indianapolis, IN (The Vogue)