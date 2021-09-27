Today, we celebrate the 39th born day of Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. also known as Lil Wayne. The premiere CMB artist has broke barriers as a rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and father.

His career began in 1995, at the age of 12, when he was discovered by Birdman and joined Cash Money Records as the youngest member of the label, and half of the duo The B.G.’z, alongside fellow New Orleans-based rapper B.G.

The duo then joined the southern hip hop group Hot Boys, with Cash Money label-mates Juvenile and Turk in 1997 and released their debut album Get It How U Live! that same year. The group blew up following the release of the platinum-selling album Guerrilla Warfare and the insanely popular single “Bling Bling”. Lil Wayne held it down for Cash Money Records before ending his long-tenured deal with the company in June 2018.

With hit after hit after, Lil Wayne dominated the charts and remains one of the most undefeated rapper/CEO’s to date.

Salute to Wayne on his day today and many more hereafter!