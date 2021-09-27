The 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan, Jeffrey Jordan, has been arrested on one count of aggravated assault against healthcare professionals. KPHO Arizona states the assault occurred on Friday night.

Jeffrey was taken to the hospital after he slipped and hit the back of his head on a table at Casa Amigos restaurant. He was helped out of the restaurant by officers, checked out by paramedics, and transported to a hospital.

At the hospital, Jeffrey assaulted the hospital staff. Specific details of the assault were not released. He was then taken from the hospital to Scottsdale City Jail and booked for his charge. He was released an hour later.

