In an interview with TMZ, her first since being released from the hospital, Kelly Price detailed her experience with COVID-19, saying that she was declared medically dead at one point during her battle.

“At some point, they lost me,” she said in the interview. “I woke up some days later– a couple of days later and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was.”

When asked to clarify, Price said that “I died.”

Following her release from the hospital last week, it was reported that Price was missing. However, despite the claims from her family members, Price’s lawyer Monica Ewing said on Friday that she was safe and sound. In the new interview, the singer explained that she was isolated and avoiding her family.

Over the weekend, Price took to Instagram to let her fans know that she was safe. In her story, she reposted a statement that read, “Just spoke to @mskellyprice she is recovering with her supportive partner. She sounds strong. I hope this fabrication can stop, and she is able to heal.”

You can check out the full interview below.