Kidd Keo arrives with his new single “Living Like Drifting.” The single is the second release from the Rockport 2 EP. This release is packed with electronic sounds, urban rhythms, and Keo’s signature style.

Kidd Keo’s style can be categorized as innovative and risk-taking, delivering efforts that are versatile and creative.

Kidd Keo’s culture bleeds into his artistry, creating a sound distinct from the rest of the trap scene and primed for play in various cities. Kidd Keo previously spoke to The Source about his Back to Rockport debut album. You can read that here and listen to his new offering below.

