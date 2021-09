Lil Baby is Joined by Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, and More for L.A. Tour Stop

Lil Baby pulled into the Staples Center in Los Angeles for his The Back Outside Tour. Flanked by Lil Durk, the show set the city on fire and brought out a who’s who for the festivities.

.@NICKIMINAJ performing “Seeing Green” at Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s show in LA.

pic.twitter.com/Wyh4A2JI3W — Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) September 25, 2021

Joining Lil Baby on stage were Nicki Minaj, Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, Lakeyah, and 42 Dugg. Also in the building for the show were Jamie Foxx, Mustard, Rich Paul, Dreezy, Saweetie & more.

You can see the images from the night below.

