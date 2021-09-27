Pop star Lizzo shared an important message on stage during her performance in Central Park for Global Citizen Live on Saturday evening. While performing her biggest hits, including “Good as Hell” and “Truth Hurts,”

Lizzo addressed institutionalized racism in the U.S. and across the world.

“Thank you so much to Global Citizen for having me,” she stated. “You know, big Black girl from Detroit by way of Houston, Texas, doing big a** things with my life. I’m just so grateful every time I can step on the stage and sing for y’all. Thank you so much.”

Advertisement

The Bop star strutting a hot pink catsuit, revealed that the event’s location was once Seneca Village.

A community that housed predominantly African-Americans that existed in the mid-19th century. The National Park Service reports residents of that area were forcibly removed in 1857. The neighborhood was subsequently demolished to develop what is now known as Central Park.

“As we talk about climate change and making the world a better place and solving homelessness, we also have to talk about the institutionalized racism that happens in this country all the time,” Lizzo shared.

“And if we don’t talk about our history constructively, how can we build a better future?” she added. “It’s time to talk about things, and it’s time to make a change. And it starts within. You got to better yourself, so you can be better to others.”

AS WE TALK ABOUT CLIMATE CHANGE, SOLVING HOMELESSNESS, AND MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE.. WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THE INSTITUTIONALIZED RACISM THAT HAPPENS IN THIS COUNTRY ALL THE TIME.



Have you been to a Lizzo show? #Liztalk pic.twitter.com/43x0XqzIuz — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) September 26, 2021

Global Citizen Live, organized to defend the planet and defeat inequality. The 24-hour global broadcast began with its first stop in Paris for its opening ceremony.

The show brought musicians, actors, celebrities, and world leaders together. In an effort to bring an end to vaccine inequality and raise awareness about the need for climate action. Acts including BTS, Lorde, the Fugees, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, and various others joined in to broadcast from remote locations.

Check out a few picks from Lizzo’s Twitter below.