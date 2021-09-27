Over the weekend, R. Kelly was trolled to the heavens. A quick Google search of R. Kelly’s net worth will return a figure of negative two million, and that number has now become the joke of many online.

Of those who enjoyed the unfortunate situation of Kellz’s fortune are 42 Dugg and EST Gee, who enjoyed a hearty laugh at the disgraced singer.

42 Dugg and Est Gee clowning R.Kelly net Worth 👀 pic.twitter.com/69wIwPrGev — Way 2 Sexy (@Splashystackss) September 24, 2021

While the timeline is laughing at him, R. Kelly is anxiously awaiting his New York Trial results. Last week, closing arguments were delivered and leaving jurors to be deliberate.

During his closing arguments, Kelly’s attorney Devereaux Cannick compared the fallen singer to Hugh Hefner and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can read the statement here.