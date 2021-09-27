The Phoenix Suns will start training camp without all-star guard Devin Booker. According to ESPN, Book has been entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Book won’t be in attendance for Monday’s media day and there currently is no timetable for his arrival in training camp. Last season, Booker averaged 25.6 points, starring in an NBA Finals run with Chris Paul.

Entering its third season with COVID protocols, the NBA has a new hurdle – players who refuse vaccinations but play in markets with mandates. Among those currently under the spotlight are Andrew Wiggins and Kyrie Irving.

With the NBA season under a month from tip-off, the New York Knicks are completely vaccinated. ESPN reports all players, coaches, and staff are fully vaccinated, complying with the city vaccine mandate.

“I think it’s a credit to our players, in particular, that they took this thing very seriously and took the responsibility to get that done,” Knicks general manager Scott Perry said. “So, we’re very proud of that fact, and we’re gonna move forward.”