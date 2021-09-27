In the midst of the new vaccination mandates being enforced in all “essential” professions, vax status reports of NBA players have now become of subject of discussion and iconic NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has some choice words for all unvaccinated players in the NBA.

Rolling Stone published a feature focused on the vaccination status of NBA players, which boasts is only 10% of the league. The legendary Laker wasted no time saying that “there is no room for players” who are not willing to take the vaccine.

Abdul-Jabbar also said, “The NBA should insist that all players and staff are vaccinated or remove them from the team. There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff, and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research. What I find especially disingenuous about the vaccine deniers is their arrogance at disbelieving immunology and other medical experts. Yet, if their child was sick or they themselves needed emergency medical treatment, how quickly would they do exactly what those same experts told them to do?”

He ended his statement saying, “[these athletes] are failing to live up to the responsibilities that come with celebrity. Athletes are under no obligation to be spokespersons for the government, but this is a matter of public health.” The legendary NBA player then called out athletes of color, saying, “By not encouraging their people to get the vaccine, they’re contributing to these deaths. I’m also concerned about how this perpetuates the stereotype of dumb jocks who are unable to look at verified scientific evidence and reach a rational conclusion.”