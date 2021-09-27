A pair of Michael Jordan’s used underwear is heading to a new home. TMZ reports the light grey pair sold at Lelands Auction Saturday night for two-thousand-784-bucks. While the undies had a dry cleaning tag attached to them, the auction listing says they show signs of “definite use” by the basketball legend.

There were 19 bids on the gray and black boxers that went up for auction back in August. Lelands Auction reportedly secured the worn undies from John Michael Wozniak, MJ’s close friend and bodyguard. Other worn items included in the auction lot were suits, coats, dress shirts and ties.

Do you think Michael Jordan signed the underwear to authenticate them at least?

