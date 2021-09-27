With the NBA season under a month from tip-off, the New York Knicks are completely vaccinated. ESPN reports all players, coaches, and staff are fully vaccinated, complying with the city vaccine mandate.

“I think it’s a credit to our players, in particular, that they took this thing very seriously and took the responsibility to get that done,” Knicks general manager Scott Perry said. “So, we’re very proud of that fact, and we’re gonna move forward.”

A memo from the NBA revealed laws in New York City and San Francisco about the league’s vaccine requirements on the teams. The ruling impacts the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors. ESPN notes the only exemption is medical or religious reasons, and it is currently unclear if Wiggins would qualify for the exemption.

The New York City began on Sept. 13, citing anyone over the age of 12 will not be able to enter “certain covered premises.” Those areas include the Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. A similar law will go into effect in San Francisco, requiring proof of vaccination before entering any significant event, including Chase Center. The rule applies to the teams who occupy those buildings and the opponents who will play there.