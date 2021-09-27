Draymond Green and Kevin Durant recently fired off some shots at Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr over the meltdown of their relationship towards the end of their dynasty.

Kerr appeared this week on “The TK Show” with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. Kawakami asked Kerr about the sitdown interview Green and Durant had in which they blamed Kerr and Warriors management for mishandling their beef. Kerr reacted by brushing the question aside.

“I’m going to chalk this one up [to the fact] that I recognize that you have to ask that question,” said Kerr. “And by the same token, I don’t have to answer it. So we’re going to move on to the next question.”

Kerr probably didn’t want to give his real opinion on the matter considering Green is still on the team and it’s been two years since Durant took his talents to Brooklyn. Still, when the dust settles, the story of the end of the Warriors’ dynasty will be worth hearing about one day.