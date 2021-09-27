You can only imagine the thoughts that were going through the woman whose name is Sarah’s mind when she saw photos streaming in from the Met Gala and noticed the quilt that A$AP Rocky was wearing appeared to be the same quilt her grandmother made that the family donated to a local thrift store a while back. She then urged her mom to comb through the family photos for proof that the quilt was actually her grandmother’s. Once she confirmed the design she went to Instagram with her story stating “Mary went to the #metgala with A$AP Rocky.” See below for her full statement and the amazing story behind this quilt.

“So my great grandmother’s quilt was donated to an antique/thrift store a while back. When I saw the #metgala Photo I realized instantly that it had to be the same quilt. I read the vogue article about the designer finding the quilt in Southern California and with his office not that far from us in Venice California, I demanded that my mom go look for the photos of it on our old bed. Looks like great grandma Mary went to the #metgala with @asaprocky and @erl__________ they wrote a @voguemagazine article too 🤩”

Of course, social media instantly accused the designer who found the quilt Erl Store of stealing the piece demanding they compensate for the design. Sarah humbly responds with a second post on Instagram, assuring everyone that she and the family were good and that they had so many other pieces her grandmother left behind. She was just happy her grandmothers quit received so much attention. See below for her Full Statement.

“Thank you very much everyone for all of the interest and kind comments. I have included more photos that my mother took of the quilt before it was donated. I am only posting this because I wanted to clarify that we aren’t accusing anyone of stealing this and we don’t want money. I posted this because I found it amazing that some thing that my great grandmother made out of love for my mother, to be used to keep her warm,and was donated so that it might keep somebody else warm or sold to raise funds for a lovely charity, ended up being used for an amazing statement art piece by amazingly talented people who took it to the next level. I have talked to the designer @erl__________ and the quilter @zakfoster.quilts who worked so hard on the pieces. They’re both lovely people. And to everyone who is concerned that we gave away this quilt, please don’t be worried we still have many quilts and afghans and handmade lovey‘s that she left behind for us.#asaprocky #metgala @zakfoster.quilts @erl__________ @auntiebokbok.”