Tekashi 6ix9ine hit Las Vegas attempting to catch some UFC action and instead got a drink thrown at him.

The rainbow-haired rapper was on hand at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 266 and engaged with another man in the crowd who called him a bitch. Tekashi attempted to move past, but the man threw an item at the rapper and hits him in the back.

TMZ caught Tekashi throwing a drink back before security broke up the whole moment. Tekashi’s heckler was arrested.

Advertisement

You can see the video below.