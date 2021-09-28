Instagram influencer and entrepreneur, Jayda Cheaves, has been detained in Jamaica.

The mother of rapper Lil Baby’s son Loyal Armani was arrested while on a trip to celebrate her 24th birthday.

According to reports, Jayda was arrested with Gregory Wright, both for illegal firearms and ammunition, after two guns were allegedly found before their departure on Monday.

“While preparing to depart the island, the two persons were found to have been in possession of two 9mm pistols.”

The report claims that the firearms are licensed in the United States, but were brought to the country unauthorized.

“They brought the firearms into the country on their private jet when coming into Jamaica.”

“These weapons are licensed to the persons in question in their home countries, but not in Jamaica.”

Cheaves and Wright are booked to appear in the Western Regional Court on Wednesday.