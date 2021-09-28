It’s Power 105.1’s turn to hold down New York. The Breakfast Club Crew of Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy announced the lineup for the 2021 Powerhouse, headlined by Migos.

Joining Offset, Quavo and Takeoff on the bill are Moneybagg Yo, Saweetie, Polo G, Capella Grey, and Spinking. More artists are set to be announced.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome back live music with the biggest names in Hip-Hop and R&B at POWER 105.1’s POWERHOUSE. It’s sure to be an unforgettable night filled with epic performances and plenty of surprises!” Power 105.1 EVPP and PD The Mitchem said to HipHopNMore.

Presale for the tickets begins on Thursday on Ticketmaster.