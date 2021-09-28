Polo G is fresh off tearing down the stage at the MTV VMAs and now he has his eyes on other stages. Polo G has announced hitting the road for his Fall headlining Tour.

The Hall of Fame Tour will start on October 8 in Cincinnati at the Ovation and will be the first time fans can hear songs from both his double platinum-certified album THE GOAT and his new #1 album Hall of Fame.

“I’m excited to head back out on the road and perform all of these songs for my fans for the first time,” Polo G said. “‘Die A Legend’ tour was big but this will be even bigger.”

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 29 at 10a local time at www.polocapalot.com.The tour will be following all local and public health guidelines as well as venue protocols set forth at the time of each show.

You can see the full run of dates below.