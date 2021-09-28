The stereotype about hip-hop artists having big heads is literally coming true as Run DMC members become the latest cultural icons to receive their own iconic Kakeshi Collection dolls.

The designer collectible dolls, which immortalize RUN DMC members Run (Joseph Simmons), DMC (Darryl McDaniels), and Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell), are part of the Sketch.inc for Lucie Kaas Kakeshi collection, a collection that includes “some of the greatest legends and icons within the fashion, art, music and cultural world.” Each doll is custom hand painted by world-renowned British artist Becky Kemp on Schima superba wood and ranges in size from about 15.5 – 16 cm in height. Each retails for abut $63 USD and can be purchased on the Lucie Kaas website.

RUN DMC Kokeshi dolls

Founded in 1983, RUN DMC was arguably one of the most influential acts in the history of hip-hop culture. They were the first hip-hop artists to be nominated for a Grammy, have their video aired on MTV, appear on the cover of Rolling Stone, and the creators of the first rap single to reach Billboard’s Top 10. Now, the group’s members are first rappers to be part of the Sketch.inc for Lucie Kaas collection of kokeshi dolls. However, they are in good company, joining other cultural icons including Prince, Elton John, and Freddie Mercury.

Japanese kokeshi dolls are an art form in their own right. The dolls, often simply referred to as “kokeshi,” are simple wooden dolls with no arms or legs. They have been crafted for more than 150 years in and around Japan, mainly as a toy for children, but now more as an art genre. The Sketch.inc for Lucie Kaas Kakeshi collection dolls have become collectible items all over the world and are found in department stores, museum shops and flagship stores such as MoMA in New York, Le Bon Marché in Paris, Selfridges in London and the Karl Lagerfeld Flagship Store in Paris.

The Sketch.inc for Lucie Kaas collection came to life in 2015, when Lucie Kaas started collaborating with Kemp and other international designers such as Lim+Lu, Christian Troels, and Masquespacio, creating a collection that bridges design with fashion, music, art and all aspects of culture into one form.

While many hip-hop artists foray into fashion and shoe design, few if any have officially received their own dolls. However, the Lucie Kaas Kakeshi collection grows each season with the dolls making their place in the world of designer collectibles.