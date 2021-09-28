Big Snoop Dogg has a lot going on but he will always make time for music. The Doggfather was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that he will be dropping two new albums.

The first of the new albums from Snoop Dogg will be Algorithms, the follow-up to this past April’s From Tha Streets to That Suites.

If that’s not enough, Snoop Dogg will also make a Def Jam kids’ album.

“I was a fan of Def Jam Records as a kid, and knowing the talent that they have over there and the opportunity that was waiting on me, I wanted to go over there and give a lot of opportunity to the artists over there to get some information, some wisdom and some guidance from me and then also develop some new acts and give some opportunity,” Snoop said. “So Def Jam was the perfect place for me, considering how much I love it and how much it means to hip-hop and how it really needed somebody like me to change the energy of the building. I’m over there for one reason: to get the music back poppin’ and to make the people feel the way they’re supposed to.”

In June, Snoop Dogg’s list of jobs grew again as he will now work with Def Jam Recordings as the executive creative and strategic consultant. The Doggfather’s new role “will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster,” Variety reports.

Snoop will be based in LA for the position and report to Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Lucian Grainge and Def Jam interim Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston.

In a statement, Grainge said: “We’re thrilled that the one and only Snoop Dogg is bringing his deep industry experience, strong relationships, boundless creativity and infectious energy to Def Jam.”

You can hear Snoop talk about the new album below.

