Dallas Cowboys franchise players Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are about to do some business outside of the football field together. Prescott and Elliott recently filed a joint trademark application for “214,” which is a combination of their two jersey numbers (No. 21 for Elliott and No. 4 for Prescott). The number also happens to be the area code for Dallas, Texas.

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have filed a jointly owned trademark application for "214."



The trademark combines @EzekielElliott's number 21 and @dak's number 4. It also is the area code for Dallas.#Cowboys #CowboysNation #NFL #Dallas pic.twitter.com/vwfVfZr5Lo — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) September 26, 2021

Prescott and Elliott are both in the midst of their sixth season with the Cowboys. Prescott signed a new four-year deal with the team in March, while Elliott is under contract through 2026.

Athletes file trademarks all the time, however, it’s unusual to see teammates do so like Prescott and Elliot. Currently, the Cowboys are 2-1 this season with the team having their sites on making a deep run in the playoffs.

