SOURCE SPORTS: Damian Lillard on COVID-19 Vaccine “As a Kid I Had To Get Shots My Whole Life”

The shot taker Damian Lillard details his reasons for taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

While the NBA is scrambling to get its players fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with ten percent of the league yet to receive the vaccine. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard shared the importance of getting vaccinated during Media Day on Monday.

He also pointed out that he’s not mad at players who say they need to do their research first and won’t be going around pushing his beliefs on them.

“I’m not mad at people who say they need to do their research. But I have a lot of people in my family that I spend time around. I’m just not going to put their lives in danger. As a kid, I had to get shots my whole life.”

To the group of players who remain against it, Lillard continued. “Before I went to college, I had to get shots and I couldn’t tell you one thing about any of them.”

