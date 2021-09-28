Things got a little dicey over at Philadelphia 76ers media day. After the 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs, Rivers was asked if he believes Simmons can be the point guard on a championship team. He replied, “I don’t even know how to answer that right now.” Some in the media and on social media took that line to mean Rivers doesn’t have much faith in Simmons. Rivers doubled down today saying his words were twisted by the media and let a reporter have it in the process.

Sixers Media Day is off to a jolly start.



Doc Rivers says he doesn’t believe his comments about Ben Simmons not being a championship-caliber point guard is the reason Ben wants a trade. pic.twitter.com/MOMZeqx8ZD — Chris W. Crouse 🏙 (@NBACrouse) September 27, 2021

“There’s sometimes called intent when you talk,” Rivers said. “Clearly, what I said was, ‘Guys, I’m not answering that. I don’t know right now.’ We just finished a Game 7 and that question was asked. I just wasn’t talking about it. I wasn’t answering that.

“I still think the world of (Simmons). I think the world of him as a player. Just because he doesn’t do certain things that you want him to do doesn’t mean he’s a bad player. He made the All-Star team. He almost won the Defensive Player of the Year Award.”

Rivers went on to say that he doesn’t think his comments after the playoffs have anything to do with Simmons wanting a trade. The coach noted that playing in Philadelphia is difficult, though he made it clear Simmons did not say that to him.

By the looks of today’s media day, it’s going to a long training camp in Philadelphia, especially while Simmons is still on the roster.