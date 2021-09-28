Josh Gordon was recently reinstated to the NFL and now he has a new team. Adam Schefter reveals Gordon will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gordon flew to Kansas City on Monday, signed to the practice squad, and will be elevated to become an official weapon of Patrick Mahomes along with Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill.

In Dec. 2019, Gordon was suspended for violating the NFL substance abuse and performance-enhancing substance policies. That was his sixth suspension since 2013.

Advertisement

NFL officially reinstated WR Josh Gordon today, per sources.



And on the same day he was reinstated, he will sign with the Chiefs.https://t.co/WOU6n82qjo — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2021

In the 2019 season, Gordon caught 27 balls for 426 yards and 1 touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks. In his career he has caught 247 balls for 4,252 yards and 20 touchdowns.