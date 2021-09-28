Andrew Wiggins is the only Golden State Warriors player who isn’t vaccinated, and it appears at least one of his teammates is letting him know how he feels about it.

The Golden State Warriors held their media day Monday, and Wiggins didn’t say much about his “personal” decision not to get vaccinated. However, he did hear from teammate Nemanja Bjelica, who let Wiggins know he should get the shot.

Bjelica to Wiggins in the hallway:



“Get the shot."



Wiggins: Tough crowd in there, man. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) September 27, 2021

Wiggins and Bjelica were teammates for three seasons in Minnesota, so they know each other very well. That said, Bjelica and his teammates do have good reason to want Wiggins vaccinated. He could miss all of the Warriors home games, as long as he isn’t vaccinated. For a team that has championship-level aspirations, that could be problematic for the franchise.

