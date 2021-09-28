It’s a wrap for the Trick and Trina Morning Show in Miami. According to The Jasmine Brand, the popular morning show on Miami’s 99JAMZ has been axed.

The show premiered in 2020 and continued the duo’s respective runs as faces of the Miami Hip-Hop scene. A direct reason for the show’s removal has not be given.

“With the radio show, I am giving you a mix of Trina the MC and entertainer, as well as Katrina the businesswoman and the personality speaking to some of your favorite stars,” Trina told the Miami New Times of the show. “I have become the interviewer at the forefront of our show. Infuse this with Trick Daddy’s raw personality, and the listeners will hear a different side of our chemistry.”

In June, Trina sparked controversy on the show with her remarks about the protestors, calling them “animals.” She would go on to apologize.

“I just want to say I apologize sincerely to everybody I offended by what I said,” Trina said. “I spoke passionately about people destroying our community here in Miami, Florida, Dade County, Liberty City, the inner cities. I’m not trying to take away anything from anyone or anybody that was abused from the police. And I can see where that was insensitive.”

Even with the apology, a petition circulating asking for Trina to be removed from radio and amassed 15,000 signatures.

Trick Daddy was not short on controversy. During a June Clubhouse conversation, Trick Daddy sounded off on how he feels about JAY-Z and Beyonce. “Beyoncé don’t write music and barely can sing her motherfuckin’ self,” Trick opened. “Beyoncé can’t sang!”

“I’mma give an unpopular opinion right now: Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they together. Jay-Z ain’t never won the greatest rapper alive. Whoever put him on a level like that?”

In July, Trick Daddy was caught on camera engaging in an altercation with a woman outside of a Miami nightclub.