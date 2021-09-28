Blastmaster KRS 1 dropped his first solo album 28 years ago today.

Sometimes the best way to do things is to do it yourself. This is the realization that KRS, the general of the Boogie Down Productions crew, came to when he dropped Return Of The Boom Bap. It was his first solo LP and was recorded almost totally in the legendary D&D Studios. With production from DJ Premier, Kid Capri, and Showbiz of Showbiz & A.G. while being promoted and marketed by Jive Records, this album is one of Hip Hop’s buried treasures. Rated 4 mics by The Source Magazine, songs like “Outta Here” spoke directly to new jack emcees seeking fame, while tracks like “Black Cop” and “Sound Of The Police” spoke consciousness to the masses and still rocked the clubs. The album peaked at #37 on the Billboard 200.

We thank the Blastmaster for such a classic project that has stood the test of time. Salute!

