On this date in 1999, Wu-Tang Clan member Method Man and Def Quad standout Redman collaborated on their first full-length studio album entitled Blackout! on the Def Jam Recording imprint.

Serving as a prequel to their 2001 blockbuster silver screen debut in How High, Red and Meth’s debut album, which was originally to be titled Amerikaz Most Blunted, debuted on No. 2 of US Billboard 200 and sold over a quarter-million copies in its first week.

The 19-track album failed to disappoint, churning out singles like “4 Sessions” featuring Queens legends LL Cool J and Ja Rule, the RZA-produced “Cereal Killer” and “Run 4 Cover” which featured Meth Wu cronies Street Life and Ghostface Killah.

Advertisement

Salute to Red and Meth for their timeless collaborations, especially this one that set the pace for their inevitable popularity that you see today!