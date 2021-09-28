[WATCH] Ja Rule Says He and Fat Joe Decided to Not Play R. Kelly Collaborations During VERZUZ

Ja Rule is the Internet’s unanimous winner of the latest VERZUZ battle. Appearing on Drink Champs, Ja revealed that he and his opponent Fat Joe purposely avoided performing any songs that included R. Kelly. A good call seeing that R. Kelly was found guilty on all charges in New York.

Speaking with N.O.R.E., Ja Rule spoke on the conversation with Fat Joe and revealed it was a “tough” call, but knew that songs with the disgraced singer had to be thrown out.

“R. Kelly’s a flawed man, he’s going through his problems,” Ja said. “He’s flawed. Nobody’s perfect and, you know, what he’s done is what he’s done and he has to account. But the art, do we throw it away? It’s such a touchy subject, and for me it’s a touchier subject.”

On Monday (Sept. 27), R. Kelly was been found guilty of being the orchestrator of a scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex. The New York Times reports R. Kelly was found guilty on each count named in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

R. Kelly faced nine counts. One count of racketeering, with 14 underlying acts that included sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, and sex trafficking charges, and also eight additional counts of violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking law.

You can hear Ja Rule on the subject below.