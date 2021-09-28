As a pioneer of Memphis Hip Hop, Dirty South legend Project Pat of Three 6 Mafia spoke about his appearance on Drake’s “Knife Talk” from his Certified Lover Boy LP before he talked about why Drake’s pops will never be touched in the City of Memphis.

After explaining his relationship with Drake, Pat talke about why Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, lives in Memphis and will always get a pass in the Southern city.

“I mess with Drake daddy, Drake daddy mess with everybody down here,” Project Pat said. “OG, he be downtown kickin’ it. Look — and the gangstas — ain’t nothing ‘gon happen to him. Nothin’. Ain’t nobody ‘gon mess with Drake daddy, bruh. Nobody, man. No, you ‘gon get flatlined. They don’t play that because, see, Drake show too much love down here.”

See the entire commentary below.