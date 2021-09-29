Ashanti Reveals She Owns Her Masters and Will Re-Record Her Debut Album

Ashanti Reveals She Owns Her Masters and Will Re-Record Her Debut Album

Ashanti is continuing to boss up and revealed that she owns her Masters. The first lady of Murder Inc. appeared on the Tamron Hall show and revealed that she controls her work and will also re-record her debut album.

“I have an amazing legal team,” Ashanti said. “The fact that I’ll be able to rerecord my first album and put everything together.”

Earlier this month, Ashanti assisted Moneybagg Yo on the remix of his hit “Wockesha.” The original single features a sample of Wayne talking about his cup on the opener. You can hear that here.

Advertisement