Bill Cosby is speaking out in support of R. Kelly. The fallen TV father of America spoke out via his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, and stated R. Kelly is being “railroaded.”

On Monday, R. Kelly was found guilty of being the orchestrator of a scheme to recruit women and underage girls for sex. The New York Times reports R. Kelly was found guilty on each count named in his racketeering and sex trafficking trial.

Cosby and his spokesman are pointing at Gloria Allred and systemic racism as the cause of Kelly’s conviction. Allred represented alleged victims against Bill Cosby. According to TMZ, the spokesman believes R. Kelly will be able to successfully appeal and be released from jail one day.

Advertisement

In June, Bill Cosby was released after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. The 83-year-old served more than two years of his three to ten-year sentence at a Philadelphia state prison.

Philadelphia’s Supreme Court discovered an agreement with a previous prosecutor that prevented the comedian from being charged for allegedly drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004.

The Associated Press reported, “The court said that District Attorney Kevin Steele, who made the decision to arrest Cosby, was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby when he later gave potentially incriminating testimony in Constand’s civil suit. There was no evidence that promise was ever put in writing.”