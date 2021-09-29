The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Associaton (CIAA), the nation’s oldest historically black athletic conference, has entered a partnership with the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports (NJCAAE), the national governing body for two-year college esports in the United States, to foster the collective growth and development of collegiate esports and gaming across their respective associations.

The first of its kind partnership will create collaboration on programming geared towards initiating growth within the gaming and esports industry, identifying competitive gaming opportunities among CIAA and NJCAAE institutions, and developing relationship and college recruiting pipelines between each associations’ respective membership.

“We are extremely excited to partner with NJCAA Esports as we continue to establish our presence within collegiate esports and gaming. This relationship provides our membership with opportunities to engage two-year students and institutions nationally that are actively participating in collegiate esports while having the potential to directly aid in their efforts to increase enrollment,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams.

“The NJCAAE was founded to create more opportunities for students and member institutions alike. I cannot think of a better win for everyone than through the creation of a recruiting pipeline for our students to the institutions within the historic CIAA,” said Jeff White, Executive Director of the NJCAAE.

Both organizations are headquartered in the Charlotte area and will continue to grow esports and gaming in the region.