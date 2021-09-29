Actor Michael K. Williams death earlier this month came as a shock to many around the world. However, fans can still get a piece of his legacy while supporting an important social justice cause that the late actor felt passionately about- combating mass incarceration at the front end of the system to keep families united and restore the presumption of innocence.

In 2020, Williams teamed with clothing brand Diplomacy’s creative Director/Celebrity stylist Eric Archibald for Diplomacy’s Bail Project T-shirt Capsule. During last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, Williams served as the Brand Ambassador for Diplomacy’s Bail Project T-shirt Capsule. The Look Deeper tee features bright witty commentary in the form of pop-art graphics on a white soft Turkish cotton short-sleeved t-shirt while Masterpeace features a pop-art Ghandi on a skateboard on a black short-sleeved cotton t-shirt with the descriptor that “Ghandi On A Skateboard” symbolizes the peace-oriented, nimble yet fearless person we should all strive to be in these challenging times. Profits from the tees were donated to The Bail Project Inc, a nonprofit organization that combats mass incarceration by “disrupting the money bail system” by using philanthropic grants to help individuals make bail whose financial limitations would have otherwise prohibited them from doing so. According to their website, the organization restores the presumption of innocence, reunite families, and challenge a system that criminalizes race and poverty. Their mission is to end cash bail and create a more just, equitable, and humane pretrial system.

Most recently, Lil Nas X has become the latest major celebrity to team up with The Bail Project.

Williams gave Eric Archibald his start in fashion by introducing him to June Ambrose, landing him his first styling job. They basically came up together in the industry and remained very close friends until Williams death.

Williams legacy continues to live on through Archibald’s creative work with the Diplomacy brand. Diplomacy understands how important it is to speak up, step up and take action. The brand is committed to implementing positive change and combating mass incarceration at the front end of the system to keep families united and restore the presumption of innocence.