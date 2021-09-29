Rick Ross will be giving up some racks to his childrens’ mother, Brian Singleton.

After a brief battle in court, the case was finally settled. The case began in May 2020, when Singleton sued Rozay while pregnant with their third child.

TMZ reports that the MMG CEO will also be ordered to pay for his children’s health insurance and extracurricular expenses once it passes $7,560. He’ll also dish out additional annual payments of up to $3,000 per child.

Ross reportedly brings home a monthly income of $585,000 per month, while Singleton brings home $142. The “Hustlin” rapper will also be responsible for paying her lawyer fees of $25,000 as well.

In May 2020, Singleton made it mandatory for Rick Ross to take a COVID-19 test to see their three kids: Berkeley, Billion, and Bliss.