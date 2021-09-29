Camila Cabello is breaking down the inspiration behind her new hit, “Don’t Go Yet.” Produced by Ricky Reed and Mike Sabath, it is set to appear on her upcoming album Familia. “Don’t Go Yet” has already amassed over 79 million Spotify streams to date.

Speaking with Genius, Cabello says the older she gets, the more she sees the value of her inter-dependence. She added, “real fulfillment and joy come from the community.”

She also said she was inspired by the feeling of not wanting her now-boyfriend Shawn Mendes to leave anytime they hung out when they were teenagers.

