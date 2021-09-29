Richard Sherman is getting another chance in the NFL. The veteran cornerback last played for the San Francisco 49ers but will work out for the world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN confirmed.

Sherman has reportedly been in discussion with the Bucs for several weeks and will need a week or two from signing to be ready to play.

The 33-year-old defensive back would help out the Bucs who are currently suffering from injuries and in defensive experience.

Off the field, Richard Sherman is preparing for a pretrial hearing in Washington on Friday. In July, Sherman was arrested for five misdemeanors stemming from a situation at his wife’s parent’s home in Redmond, Washington. Sherman pled not guilty to all charges.

In his career, Sherman has 483 tackles, 36 interceptions, and 3 touchdowns. He won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks.