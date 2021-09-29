Travis Scott’s Cacti spiked seltzer brand is being sued for allegedly lying about its ingredients.

A Houston-based publication reported Tuesday that a class-action complaint has been filed Anheuser-Busch by a woman named Rebecca Read.

According to reports, Read believed that there would be real Blue Agave in her Cacti drinks but later realized there was only agave sweetener in the drinks to give them an artificial tequila flavoring.

“The Product lacks any Agave spirits and instead uses ‘Agave syrup,’ a sweetener derived from the Agave plant, as shown in the fine print ingredient list on the back of the Product,” the class-action complaint reads.

Sources say the woman is looking to include others and have her complaint upgraded to a lawsuit in the near future.

This follows the latest news of Scott’s business venture with the Nike company. Earlier this month, images hit online showcasing his first collaboration on a Nike Air Max 1, dubbed “Baroque Brown.”