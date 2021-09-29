Yesterday, cultural critic DJ Akademiks announced that ATL rap star 21 Savage would be the next guest on his Off The Record podcast, but to prep viewers for what’s to come in the upcoming episode, Akademiks posted a clip of Savage where he admits that if he wasn’t a rapper. he probably wouldn’t listen to Drake.

Savage contends that “n****s don’t listen to Drake like that”, but also says that as an artist, he listens to Drake and can appreciate how hard he goes to put out successful projects. Drake’s “Knife Talk” feature artist went on to say that fans don’t really care about statistics and to many people in Atlanta, Future is a bigger artist than Drake.

Check out the clip of Savage’s commentary with Akademiks below.

Advertisement