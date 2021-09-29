MAC Cometics has pioneered the concept of beauty collabs and knows more than anyone that there is power in lipstick and Makeup, having raised over half a billion dollars for those living with HIV/AIDS with their Viva Glam lip shades. The brand, which has collaborated with celebs like Mary J.Blige, Lil Kim, and Eve announced that they will honor the late singer Whitney Houston on the late singer’s official Instagram page (see below) with a collection in 2022.

MAC is celebrating the life of the legend who unexpectedly passed away on February 11, 2012, by using the makeup in Whitneys upcoming biopic ‘I Wanna Dance WIth Somebody. According to People.com, the beauty brand has inked a long-term, multi-faceted partnership with Whitney Houston’s Estate that will celebrate the music icon through upcoming projects. “We’ve spent a lot of time with the team at M.A.C. looking at Whitney photos and videos and helping them understand the true essence of her, I think you will see all of her looks ring true to how you saw Whitney in life,” says Whitney’s sister in law and former manager, Pat Houston. Although there are no details as of yet on the collection we know that the popular makeup brand rises to the occasion.