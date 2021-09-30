Bill Cosby‘s support train is chugging along. After showing love to R. Kelly and claiming he was “Railroaded,” Bill Cosby is lending his support to Boosie.

Cosby hit Instagram and posted the cover to Boosie Badazz’s new film, My Struggle. In a message on Instagram, Cosby called on fans to make Boosie’s film a “box office success.”

Lil Boosie, I have always appreciated your truth and support. What I’m about to say, is not to compensate you because you supported Bill Cosby. My publicist, Mr. Andrew Wyatt told me about your film, “My Struggle” and I am encouraging all of my supporters and fans to make this American Citizen, Lil Boosie’s film, “My Struggle” a box office success. Bill Cosby on Instagram

Thanks BILL COSBY pic.twitter.com/ZYvXcTquND — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 29, 2021

While Cosby was in prison, Boosie felt he should be released and wanted to start a petition. This was just one instance of support that Boosie showed Cosby.

Free Bill Cosby Let’s Start A Petition — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 2, 2020

When Bill was actually released, Cosby wrote a message thanking the rapper. “On this 10th day of December 2020…I will pay homage to those who have supported me and my family, simply by saying, thank you. The first person to be recognized on Thank You Thursday is Rapper @BOOSIEOFFICIAL,” Cosby wrote.

“Thank you for your support & I’m praying for you to have a speedy recovery and your mobility restored. Again thank you very much.” #ThankYouThursday #ThankYouBoosie #GetHealthyBoosie,” Cosby wrote in his appreciation message.

The mobility was in reference to Boosie being shot while paying condolences to his late friend and artist, Mo3.