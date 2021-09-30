Dom Kennedy Announces New Album ‘From the Westside with Love III’

Last September, Dom Kennedy released his stellar Rap N Roll album. This September he has announced the return to the west side. From The Westside with Love III is set for release on October 15.

Dom hit social media and announced the album, sharing the cover art of a throwback family photo. “October 15th 2021” the image was captioned.

The previous edition in the series, From the Westside with Love II, was released in June of 2011 and featured Big K.R.I.T., ScHoolboy Q, Asher Roth, and more.

You can see the reactions from fans below.

