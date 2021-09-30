For years Drake and Lil Wayne has goated the music industry with countless records and stats. It seems like yesterday in 2009 when Lil Wayne would sign the Degrassi actor and create one of HipHop’s most iconic record labels, Young Money.

While the two have given many classic hits and bars in their careers, Drake still lets it be known that he still looks up to Wayne in a toast he made to the rapper on celebrating Wayne’s 39th birthday party.

“We don’t get a chance to gather as a family much anymore,” the certified Lover Boy stated. “I still, to this day, get nervous speaking about this man because, at the end of the day, as much of a brother and a mentor as he is to me, he’s still my idol. And still, somebody who just puts me in a place where, when I start thinking about him, I start thinking about my family.”

Advertisement

After a night of celebration with customized bandanas and endless YMCMB tracks, the 6 God himself posted a photo that needs to be in Instagram’s Hall of Fame. “YM FOREVER AND EVER,” he captioned the image of himself standing beside the Young Money family, including Mack Maine.

Although Nicki Minaj wasn’t in the picture, she also took to Instagram to celebrate Mr.Carter. “The 1st pic I ever took w the man who changed my life,” she wrote. “Happy Birthday to my everything @liltunechi.” Check out the post below.

Drake says Lil Wayne is the best rapper alive pic.twitter.com/wuSjZK41kE — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) September 29, 2021

Drake shows love to Lil Wayne 🐐🙏🏽 (via IG/Feebanks_) pic.twitter.com/xI5OqPzZsw — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) September 29, 2021