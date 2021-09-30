Liza Womack, mother of the late rapper, Lil Peep is claiming that her son’s music label owes her at least $4M and is refusing to pay up out of spite towards a wrongful death lawsuit that she filed back in October of 2019. The label, First Access Entertainment, disputed Womack’s claims saying that she is the reason for the delay in payment.

“FAE is trying to choke off her funds by denying her the royalty revenue that they know she’s owed,” said Womack’s attorney. “We believe that they’re woefully undercapitalized, we believe they have co-mingled the funds that are due to the estate, and we are very concerned that they’re going to squander that money away.”

Womack’s attorney, Paul A. Matiasic, claims that FAE “admitted” that they owe Lil Peep’s estate, following that the relationship between the label and Womack is “dysfunctional” and in need of court intervention as the parties involved try to come to a solution.

“It’s not true that it’s dysfunctional,” said FAE’s lawyer, John W. Amberg. “It also is not true that FAE owes the estate over $4 million. That’s simply not true. That’s just an argument used to gain someone’s sympathy here.”

Lil Peep transitioned at the age of 21 following an accidental drug overdose caused by Fentanyl and Xanax.