The prank war between Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon is rolling forward. The war between the two made it to the premiere of Cannon’s new day time talk show as he shared that he wrapped Hart’s private jet with his face.

“I got you good @kevinhart4real – and I GOT you as the FIRST GUEST on my new talk show,” Cannon wrote on Instagram.

Kevin Hart placed Nick Cannon on a Billboard with a fatherhood advice hotline in a previous prank after Cannon bought him a llama.

You can see the plane prank below.