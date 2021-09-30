Queen of the Strip Clubs: Gabrielle Union Drops 10-20K During Her Visits to Magic City

Gabrielle Union is currently on a press run promoting her new book, You Got Anything Stronger? On that run was Jimmy Kimmel Live! where Union opened about many subjects, including her visits and affection for strip clubs.

Speaking with the late-night host, Union stated that she would go to strip clubs up to 15 times a year and that one of her go-to’s was Magic City in Atlanta.

“When I walk in there it’s like, ‘Gab Union!’ Honor among thieves,” Union said. “It’s a welcoming place, the ladies are very welcoming. But they’re all different!”

Kimmel would ask about what her nightly spend is, and she responded, “Probably, 10, 20 thousand.”

You can hear Union below.