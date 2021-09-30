It wasn’t too long ago when Azriel Clary and Jocelyn Savage, who were in a polygamous relationship with singer R. Kelly sat down with Gayle King to the singer’s defense. Kelly’s back was against the wall when survivors of the singer came forward to share their stories of Kelly performing sexual acts and sexual abuse with underage women.

Today, the script is flipped, and Kelly is behind bars after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. In an interview with Gayle King, Clary discusses how she feels about Kelly’s verdict.

“Are you surprised that he’s surprised that he was found guilty? And that he was actually angry and surprised that he was found guilty?” Gayle asked Clary.

“I feel like, you know, I know that he knows that he is guilty,” he responded. “People told him. People tried to warn him. People tried to help him. He didn’t care. He was selfish. He was greedy. He was a pedophile. And he never, not once, wanted to get help.”

King would then ask Clary to specify who tried to warn Kelly about his behavior in the past. “Meaning, like, assistants. They would tell him, you know, “These people are minors. You can’t be flying these people in. I don’t know what you’re doing with them,” Clary responded.

“’Mind your business,’ ‘You’re fined,’ or ‘You’re fired,'” Clary said when asked about Kelly’s response to people who tried to warn him. “That’s the only options that he would give people that worked for him and I feel like it’s very disturbing for him to sit and think that he is still innocent when he knows of all the trauma that he’s put us through.”

Kelly is currently awaiting sentencing.

In an exclusive interview, @gayleking speaks with Azriel Clary, one of the R. Kelly survivors who testified against him in court.



“You are never too old to wake up and say, ‘Hey, I thought this was good for me, but it’s actually not,’” she says of speaking out against Kelly. pic.twitter.com/SADqcznJB9 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 30, 2021