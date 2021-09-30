Andrea “Drea” Kelly, ex-wife of newly-convicted singer R. Kelly, appeared on Good Morning Britain and spoke to the verdict laid against the fallen singer.

“I sit in a very difficult place because unlike the rest of his victims, I also share children with him,” Drea said. “I was married to him, so I wear two hats. I wear the hat of a survivor and an advocate, but I also wear the hat of a mother and an ex-wife… I feel that my heart is in two places.”

She added, “My heart definitely goes out to the survivors and the courage that it takes to come forward and tell the story, but my heart breaks as a mother because this is now the legacy that my children will have to deal with and their children’s children.”

You can hear Drea Kelly below.